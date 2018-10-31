‘THIS IS A WHITE NEIGHBORHOOD,’ Indiana woman charged after racist note to new neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana woman, who discovered her new neighbors had a biracial son, toilet-papered their home and put an incredibly racist note on the front door, according to authorities.

Deborah Cantwell, 63, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor intimidation and criminal mischief over the incident in Greentown, according to Time.

"THIS IS A WHITE NEIGHBORHOOD," the lengthy note said, telling the family they should have "CONSIDERED THE NEIGHBORS" before taking the child to the area. "YOUR [N-word] KID IS NOT WELCOME!"

The note even claimed the stress of having a black neighbor could cause "serious health issues," according to the Washington Post.

In a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for a lawyer, a fence and a security system, Amy Pundt said her husband found the vile note when he went to check on the property the day after they closed. She said the episode has "destroyed the innocence" of her 15-year-son and badly affected her other children.

Police said, when they interviewed Cantwell, she said she wrote the letter to "vent" and complained "the blacks get away with it every time," according to the Kokomo Tribune.

Police said Cantwell told them she was "just trying to let them know" they weren't welcome and she wasn't completely sorry for what she did because she felt like she "released some anger writing that letter."

WTTV reported the family has now received more than 70 cards and gift baskets from people who want to welcome them to the neighborhood.

