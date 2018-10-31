× Truck linked to string of serious accidents along I-40 found in Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a series of wrecks along a busy interstate were caused when a wheel assembly came off a semi-truck earlier this week.

Just before 5 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers learned of multiple crashes along I-40, between Portland Ave. and MacArthur Blvd., in Oklahoma City.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found a pickup truck on the inside shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-40, just east of Meridian Ave. Inside the truck, they discovered the body of a woman.

Investigators say the truck appeared to have suffered significant damage to the windshield.

Troopers also saw a white SUV overturned just east of MacArthur Blvd., on the south side of I-40. Just west of MacArthur Blvd., troopers located a BMW with significant damage to the driver’s front end.

Oklahoma City police say that a five-axle semi-truck was headed northbound on MacArthur Blvd. when the top of the trailer was hit by a wheels assembly that appears to have come off a vehicle on I-40.

Investigators believe all of the accidents occurred because of a wheel assembly that came off a semi-truck traveling along I-40.

On Tuesday afternoon, Texas authorities found the truck and the driver near Gainesville.

The driver has not been taken into custody.