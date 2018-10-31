Tulsa police issue Silver Alert for missing 73-year-old woman with dementia
TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old woman.
Police are looking for Mary Robertson, who is described as a white female last seen wearing burnt orange pants.
Her last known location is in Tulsa near E 91st St. and S Sheridan Rd. on Wednesday around 9:10 a.m.
Authorities say she has dementia and is 90 pounds.
She may be in a brown 2007 Ford Explorer with the Oklahoma tag CVR733.
If you have any information, call police.