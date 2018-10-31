× Want free burgers for a year? Hopdoddy Burger Bar giving 200 people “Season Pass”

OKLAHOMA CITY – How do free burgers for a year sound?

To celebrate the recent opening of Hopdoddy Burger Bar in Oklahoma City, the from-scratch burger and beer joint is giving away burger “Season Passes.”

The first 100 people in line at both locations on November 13 will get the pass that’s good for an entire year and features 52 tickets, each redeemable for one free burger.

In addition to giving away 200 Season Passes, Hopdoddy will offer $5 draft beers all day and have live music onsite at both locations.

There are two Hopdoddy locations:

Hopdoddy Chisholm Creek

Hopdoddy Nichols Hills

Doors open at both locations at 10:30 a.m., but it is recommended you get in line early.

Season Pass promotional details: