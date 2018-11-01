3 people shot following Halloween party at Farmer’s Public Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people were shot when a fight broke out following a party at a popular Oklahoma City party venue. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Farmer’s Public Market.

"When officers got here, they determined there was a Halloween party, evidently, approximately 150 people. A fight broke out of some sort,” said Sgt. Robbie Robertson with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to police, private security that was hired for the party intervened.

"They shut the event down, took everyone outside and, at some point, some individuals had a conflict out in the parking lot,” Robertson said.

Shots were fired, and then the security team fired back.

"We weren't sure how many victims there were at first, but some victims started showing up in private vehicles at area hospitals,” Robertson said.

At least three people were shot and treated for not life-threatening injuries.

Police still don’t know who fired the first shots.

"If there was anyone at this party that has not talked to the police yet, please call 297-1000. They'll get you to the right folks. Tell them what you saw, if anything,” Robertson said.

Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.

So far, no arrests have been made.