Early voting in Oklahoma starts Thursday for midterms

OKLAHOMA CITY – The big day isn’t until next week for the midterm elections, but Oklahoma voters can get an early start.

Early voting in Oklahoma runs Thursday through Saturday. Voters can cast ballots at county election board offices where they are registered from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The state’s top race is to replace term-limited GOP Gov. Mary Fallin. Republican businessman Kevin Stitt faces Democrat and former state attorney general Drew Edmondson.

Voters in the Tulsa area will choose a replacement for Jim Bridenstine, who resigned to take a job as the head of NASA. Republican Kevin Hern faces Democrat Tim Gilpin in the race for U.S. House District 1.