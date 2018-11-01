Election board: Over 2.1 million Oklahomans are registered to vote

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s the first day of early voting in a key election for residents across the state.

As of 10:30 a.m., there have been more than 8,900 early voters statewide.

Next week, the Oklahoma State Election Board will tally the votes to determine who is the state’s next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and insurance commissioner. Voters will also be deciding several local Senate and House races.

Before the majority of voters head to the polls, the election board has broken down exactly who will be voting in the upcoming election.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Election Board released the statistics associated with registered voters.

Republicans- 47.3% of all Oklahoma registered voters

Democrats- 36.8% of all Oklahoma registered voters

Independents- 15.5% of all Oklahoma registered voters

Libertarians- 0.4% of all Oklahoma registered voters.

Since January, officials say the number of people registering as Republicans, Independents and Libertarians has increased.

Election officials remind voters that no matter your party affiliation, you can vote for whomever you want in this general election.

There are 2,120,843 people registered to vote in Oklahoma, which is an almost 105,000 increase since January.

Of the net increase of 104,686 in voters since January, Republicans account for 57.9%, Independents are 27.7%, Democrats are 10.8%, and Libertarians are 3.6%. — Oklahoma State Election Board (@OKelections) November 1, 2018

Election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 6. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.