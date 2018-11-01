Family devastated after late loved one’s beloved Camaro is stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A local family is devastated after a late loved one's 1968 Camaro was stolen in broad daylight.

The family says they were shocked because the car had been in the same driveway near N.W. 34th and Meridian for nearly a decade. They say it's not the financial value that they're concerned with, but say the sentimental value of the vehicle is something they cannot get back.

"It's sickening," said Toni LeDonne. She says the 1968 Camaro may not have been in the best shape - it didn't have a battery and had some wear and tear inside and out - but it felt like it was all she had left of her late brother, Todd Smith.

"It's a car that he had for 10 years and he had worked on and put a lot of time and money into, and he was passionate about cars so it's heartbreaking," she said.

Smith, described as a big-time car guy, passed away about nine years ago. LeDonne's son kept his beloved Camaro at his house, where they were working to keep their loved one's legacy alive.

"We were in the process of getting things done on it just to honor him," LeDonne said.

Although those plans were halted by crooks, the family is holding on to some hope.

As luck would have it, a helpful neighbor across the street had just installed a surveillance camera about a week before the car was stolen.

Because the brazen thieves were working in broad daylight, the video gives you a pretty good look at them and their red hatchback.

Ledonne says shattered glass in the driveway is proof that these alleged thieves made a few mistakes.

"They broke the window out to try to get into the car and it was unlocked," LeDonne said. "Not much sophistication there."

LeDonne says she thinks the suspects towed the Camaro away because it didn't have a battery or carburetor.

She's not sure where the car is, adding that it could have even been sold to an unsuspecting buyer by now. However, she wants to see the important piece of her family's history returned.

"I know it's a nice car. Everybody loves those old Camaros but just the sentimental value of it for my mom and all of us really," she said.

The car is described as a 1968 Camaro. It's white with black stripes, has damaged fog lights, a damaged interior and no hubcaps.

If you see it, call 911.

For all other tips, call CrimeStoppers at (405)235-7300.