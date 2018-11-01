First industrial hemp officially harvested in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The first crops of industrial hemp have been officially harvested in Oklahoma.

Botanac, an Oklahoma Industrial Hemp Production Company harvested 104 acres and the seeds are officially for sale.

Industrial hemp is now legal to grow in Oklahoma. That's after Governor Mary Fallin signed House Bill 2913 in April of 2018.

Now-- Botanac is the first to grow and harvest hemp.

'It's very exciting to be the first to harvest Industrial hemp in Oklahoma,” said Tina Walker, The President of Botanac.

Walker says their industrial hemp was planted in July and harvested two weeks ago.

“Our seed that we planted is called Yuma Crossbow,” said Walker. “It's from Colorado. We planted it here. It's a dual-purpose crop, meaning that you can get the seed as well as biomass from the plant that is high in CBD."

Their plant also tested point one seven, which is well below the point three THC threshold.

Botanac will now use the seeds for replanting and to sell.

"We`re going to sell the entire plant which includes the roots,” said Walker.

Botanac started a pilot program back in April with Redlands Community College and Langston University to study and grow the crop.

Soon, the schools will have their own indoor growing facilities and they will use what they learn to educate the rest of the state.

Walker says some college students will also be hands on with hemp.

“We need to find out what cultivars work in Oklahoma and what cultivars don`t,” said Walker. “Educate our farmers on how to grow. Educate our farmers on the best methods to sell that product."

Walker says they are already getting ready for next year’s harvest. She says the goal is to make hemp Oklahoma's 2nd viable crop--along with wheat.

"It helps everybody from who we sell to and how we plug into the stream of commerce to the markets that are available, that's a good thing for our farmers and that's a good thing for businesses in Oklahoma,” said Walker.

Walker says the hemp fibers will also be sold to a company in California to make clothing, but the seeds are officially for sale in Oklahoma.