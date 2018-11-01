× Got extra pumpkins? Pumpkin festival lets families bash, destroy pumpkins in unique ways

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although Halloween is over, a local farm says it is still getting ready for a fun festival that is all about pumpkins.

The Orr Family Farm is preparing for its annual ‘Orr’s Gourd Wild: Pumpkin Festival’ on Nov. 3.

Guests are invited to load up their old pumpkins and bring them to the farm to bash and destroy them in unique ways. Visitors can also use the farm’s unsold pumpkins and destroy them in unique and fun ways.

Admission also includes experiences like petting and feeding animals in the barnyard, finding their way through the intricate fall maze, taking a tractor-drawn hayride and much more.

“Orr’s Gourd Wild is one of our most popular annual events,” said Shanain Kemp, general manager of the Orr Family Farm. “We love to see our guests enjoy all the special activities and the unique ways they choose to destroy their pumpkins!”

The event will be held Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.