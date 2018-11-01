× Holiday market helping students in Ghana opens in Midtown

OKLAHOMA CITY – With Halloween behind us, many retailers are already gearing up for the holiday shopping season.

One organization hopes that you will choose a unique, handmade gift for the ones you love this Christmas.

Shoppers will be able to visit the seasonal fair trade shop of PAMBE Ghana in Oklahoma City’s Sieber Apartments, located at 1307 N. Hudson. This year, the market will be open from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24.

“We’re so grateful to the Sieber for donating space to our Global Market again this year,” said PAMBE Ghana president Tom Temple. “This is a significant gift, which allows us to redirect those funds to benefit the children at the La’Angum Learning Center.”

The market is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. It will close at 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24.