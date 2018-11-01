× Man sentenced for stabbing Oklahoma teenager at Walmart

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A man accused of stabbing a teenager at a Walmart in Shawnee last year will spend the rest of his life in prison.

In September, 58-year-old Roy Dean Harjo pleaded guilty to one felony count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, along with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to an attack at a grocery store in Pottawatomie County.

On Dec. 1, police were called to the Walmart in Shawnee after learning about an alleged stabbing.

Investigators learned that Harjo went to the Walmart to pick up his wife, but they got into an argument. At some point, Harjo allegedly assaulted his wife and a group of high school students stepped in to stop the attack.

First Assistant District Attorney Adam Panter told the Shawnee News-Star that Harjo pulled out a knife and stabbed a 17-year-old several times. The teenager was rushed to a hospital, where he had to undergo surgery for his injuries.

On Wednesday, Harjo was sentenced to life in prison on each count with two of the sentences running consecutively.