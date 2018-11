× Norman police investigating reported robbery, stabbing

NORMAN, Okla. – It was a busy night for Norman police.

On Thursday morning, officers were investigating a reported armed robbery and stabbing.

Police say the victim was found at the Saratoga Apartments, located near 12th and Constitution.

Fortunately, the victim is expected to be OK.

At this point, investigators are working to determine where the stabbing took place and a description of the suspect.