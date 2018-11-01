Officials: One child killed, 2 others injured in Okmulgee County shooting

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Officials in Okmulgee County are investigating after they say three children were shot.

Few details have been released regarding the shooting, but authorities told KJRH that one child is dead and another is in critical condition.

The superintendent of Beggs Public Schools confirmed that the three children are all students in the district.

“It’s a terrible tragedy for the Beggs community,” the superintendent told KJRH.

FOX 23 reports that a suspect has been taken into custody, but no other information has been released.