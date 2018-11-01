× OHP trooper charged for strangulation, on administrative leave

OKLAHOMA CITY – A trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on paid administrative leave amid allegations of domestic abuse.

Nicholaus Oliver, 36, was arrested in August after police said he assaulted a woman who he had a past relationship with. It happened at a home on Daryl Drive in Yukon.

According to a police report, the victim told police she was sitting on the edge of her bed when Oliver grabbed her by the upper arm “with both hands and shook her.”

The report goes on to state Oliver “then reached down on the side of the bed for what she (victim) thought was a loaded 12 gauge that was placed under the bed.” However, Oliver allegedly “came up with a charger cord and placed it to her throat for a brief moment” and then mumbled “things would be worse next time as he walked away.”

According to police, an infant was lying in a crib next to the bed when the incident took place.

Oliver was charged Monday with one count of domestic abuse by strangulation. News 4 reached out to his attorney, Gary James, and he gave this statement:

“Nick Oliver is innocent of this charge. The charge stems from an allegation that has no supporting evidence. The allegation came about during a breakup of a relationship that Nick was then involved. The individual making this claim has a history of making false claims of abuse in several previous relationships.”

This statement was released on behalf of Colonel Michael S. Harrell, chief of the OHP, in light of the allegations:

“Nicholaus Oliver is currently on paid administrative leave pending the swift resolution of his employment status under the appropriate internal disciplinary process. Due to a prior incident, Oliver was already in leave status while an internal investigation was being conducted. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will continue to actively engage in its own administrative process to hold Oliver accountable. This conduct is wholly unacceptable and against everything the patrol stands for and, if supported by the evidence, Oliver will answer to this agency for his egregious conduct.”