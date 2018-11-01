OKC Memorial Marathon app gets new features for 2019

The App has been updated for the 2019 #RUNtoREMEMBER! The app is your go to stop for all the OKC Marathon info you need. Already have last years App installed? It will auto-update to the newest version!

Thank you @MidFirst for partnering with us to make the App possible! pic.twitter.com/imjxLlmVJV

— OKCMemorialMarathon (@OKCMarathon) November 1, 2018