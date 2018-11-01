OKC Memorial Marathon app gets new features for 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon has revealed new features on their app for the 2019 run.

  • Camera frames to share your pics on social media (Don’t forget to tag @OKCMarathon and use hashtag #RUNtoREMEMBER)
  • Integrated Maps and Tracking
  • Race Weekend Schedule of Events
  • 7 day Marathon course forecast AND MORE!

They are also adding a Community section to the app.

This will allow runners to connect with others at the Marathon.

Simply search “OKC Memorial Marathon” in your app store.