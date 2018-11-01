× Oklahoma City Police issue Amber Alert for 10-month-old and 10-year-old

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police have issued an Amber Alert for missing and possibly endangered 10-year old Aaliyah Frazier (female) and 10-month old Jamari Dupree (male).

They are believed to be with Carey Johnson, the adult female pictured in the photo below.

There is no clothing description at this time, but they are believed to be in a black SUV with an unknown tag.

They were last seen at a home in the 800 block of SE 43rd.