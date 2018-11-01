× Oklahoma man sentenced to life in prison for drowning his toddler daughter

McALESTER, Okla. – A southeast Oklahoma man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the drowning of his 21-month-old daughter.

Court records show 23-year-old Devin Sizemore of Krebs was sentenced Wednesday in Pittsburg County District Court for the death of Emily Sizemore after the judge denied a request for a new trial.

Sizemore was convicted in September of killing the girl and of assaulting a police officer. The McAlester News-Capital reports Sizemore’s attorney said an appeal is being considered.

Court documents said police were searching for Sizemore and the girl when they found the two in the early morning hours of July 14, 2016 in a pond near Krebs.

Police said the girl was floating face down and Sizemore fought with officers who pulled the child from the water.