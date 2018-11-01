× Oklahoma mother, son arrested after children found living in filthy conditions

ENID, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother and her son were charged after police say they discovered a house of filth.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Enid News and Eagle, Enid police were called to investigate a reported case of child neglect at a home along Oakdale.

When officers arrived at the home, they say they could smell dog feces, urine and trash before they even reached the front door.

Authorities say they confronted the woman who lived in the home, 44-year-old Mary Melissa Minor, who said she was in the process of cleaning the house.

The affidavit claims that children were forced to sleep on the floor, and there was a strong odor of feces and urine throughout the home. Police noted that roaches were crawling on the floor and walls, and the heat and air conditioning units didn’t work properly.

Minor told officers that the toilet didn’t work, and they have to throw feces out of the window once it is full. She also said the water heater didn’t work, so she gives the children sponge baths.

Authorities noted in the affidavit that household chemicals, alcohol bottles and an unlocked gun cabinet with weapons were all within reach of the children.

Police arrested Minor and 21-year-old Dakota Burrow on a complaint of child neglect.