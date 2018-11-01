× OU announces reduction in force

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma announced a reduction in force (RIF) primarily for Norman campus staff, starting with 50 staff members let go today.

OU representatives say the RIF is one result of proposals submitted by college and department leadership who were asked to present plans for cost savings and efficiencies in their areas.

This is only the first phase of these plans.

“Moving toward a balanced budget is essential if we are to control tuition costs for our students, afford employee raises to ensure competitive salaries and be prudent stewards of taxpayer and donor funds,” said OU President Jim Gallogly. “Tuition and fees increased almost 25 percent over the past five years, which is not sustainable. We must continue to grow a world-class institution focused on our students and their success.”

Gallogly continued, “We have a bold vision to double research, expand in the Tulsa region and make OU Medicine the healthcare provider of choice in the state. These actions require that we be efficient and take these difficult but necessary steps.”