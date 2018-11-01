Paseo businesses hosting supply drive to help Oklahoma City homeless
OKLAHOMA CITY – As the temperatures begin to plummet, organizations around the city are working to make sure the homeless stay warm this winter.
Smash Bangles, the Paseo Arts District and the Oklahoma Gazette are teaming up to host a month-long supply drive for the Homeless Alliance.
The businesses are asking the public bring new items to any of the drop-off locations in the Paseo Arts District, beginning Friday, Nov. 2 through Nov. 30.
Items needed are as follows:
- Gloves
- Hats
- Socks
- Blankets
- ChapStick
- Hand warmers
- Cleaning supplies
- Pots and pans
- Bath towels
- Plastic plates and bowls
- Silverware
- Cooking utensils
- Can openers
- Trash cans and bags
- Coffeemakers
- Crockpots
- Microwaves
- Shower curtains and hooks
- Laundry bags and baskets
- Rag mops and buckets.
Donated household items will go to recently housed clients of the Homeless Alliance to help them transition out of homelessness. Winter gear will go to guests of the day shelter.
“Last year, the Homeless Alliance housed 715 people through all of our programs and collaborative initiatives,” said Kinsey Crocker, of the Homeless Alliance. “Many people are starting off with nothing but the clothes on their back. Providing them with basic household items, like cleaning supplies and bedding, helps each individual’s transition to be so much smoother, making their home more functional and comfortable.”
In exchange for donating, donors will get a receipt good for discounts at dozens of Paseo merchants.