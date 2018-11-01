× Paseo businesses hosting supply drive to help Oklahoma City homeless

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the temperatures begin to plummet, organizations around the city are working to make sure the homeless stay warm this winter.

Smash Bangles, the Paseo Arts District and the Oklahoma Gazette are teaming up to host a month-long supply drive for the Homeless Alliance.

The businesses are asking the public bring new items to any of the drop-off locations in the Paseo Arts District, beginning Friday, Nov. 2 through Nov. 30.

Items needed are as follows:

Gloves

Hats

Socks

Blankets

ChapStick

Hand warmers

Cleaning supplies

Pots and pans

Bath towels

Plastic plates and bowls

Silverware

Cooking utensils

Can openers

Trash cans and bags

Coffeemakers

Crockpots

Microwaves

Shower curtains and hooks

Laundry bags and baskets

Rag mops and buckets.

Donated household items will go to recently housed clients of the Homeless Alliance to help them transition out of homelessness. Winter gear will go to guests of the day shelter.

“Last year, the Homeless Alliance housed 715 people through all of our programs and collaborative initiatives,” said Kinsey Crocker, of the Homeless Alliance. “Many people are starting off with nothing but the clothes on their back. Providing them with basic household items, like cleaning supplies and bedding, helps each individual’s transition to be so much smoother, making their home more functional and comfortable.”

In exchange for donating, donors will get a receipt good for discounts at dozens of Paseo merchants.