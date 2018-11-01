× ‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond releases new prepared food line

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fans of a popular cooking show can’t seem to get enough of Oklahoma’s own Ree Drummond, and now you can try some of her most sought-after recipes without slaving over a stove.

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has already released cookbooks, opened her own restaurant and sold her own cookware brand. Now, she is making it easy for fans to get a taste of her most popular recipes without traveling to Pawhuska or cooking it themselves.

This weekend, Walmart will launch Drummond’s new prepared food line at stores across Oklahoma City.

“My number one goal with my new line of entrees and sides is to give folks a taste of my family’s favorite dishes, all ready to heat and serve,” says Drummond. “For those times you’re rushed or just don’t have time to prep and cook food from scratch…this is the next best thing!”’

Some of the dishes include:

Smothered Chicken

Fried Chicken

Country Fried Steak

Bacon Meatloaf

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Mac & Cheese

Country Breakfast Bowl

Meaty Breakfast Bowl

Tex Mex Breakfast Bowl.