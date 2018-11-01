× Police investigating shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in northwest Oklahoma City are investigating another shooting on Halloween night.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 133rd and Rockwell Ave.

Police say the victim was suffering from one or two gunshot wounds. So far, he has not cooperated with police.

The victim’s wife told investigators that the victim had actually been shot near N.W. Expressway and Rockwell.