Police: Three people shot after party at Farmer's Public Market

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fight at a popular Oklahoma City venue led to gunfire early Thursday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the Farmer’s Public Market, located near Reno and Southwestern in Oklahoma City.

Officials say there were 150 people attending a private party at the venue when a fight broke out between several guests.

Private security ended up shutting down the party and sending people home.

Investigators say that is when shots were fired in the parking lot, and private security fired back at the alleged suspect.

Police say at least three people were shot, but they are all expected to be OK.

Authorities are still investigating.