Report: OU’s Marcelias Sutton Out for Season

Oklahoma Sooners running back Marcelias Sutton's season is over. The OU running back suffered a broken leg in practice on Wednesday, had surgery that night, and will miss the remainder of the year.

That per a report from SoonerScoop.com's Carey Murdock.

Sutton appeared in five of Oklahoma's games this season. Sutton finishes 2018 with 29 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Sutton also hauled in two passes this year.

The Sooners are down to just three scholarship running backs. Trey Sermon, Kennedy Brooks and TJ Pledger.