× Reservations open for popular ‘Candlelight Tour’ in Chickasaw National Recreation Area

SULPHUR, Okla. – Volunteers and staff members at a national recreation area are taking reservations for their upcoming candlelight tour.

Chickasaw National Recreation Area staff and volunteers are gearing up for the upcoming Candlelight Tour in Flower Park.

Visitors will experience a guided tour along candlelit paths as volunteers in period costumes act out a series of skits about the evolving landscape of the park and its effect on the community.

Although the tour isn’t scheduled until Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, reservations are required and can be made starting Nov. 1.

There are a limited number of tours for each evening and reservations fill quickly.

Reservations can be made by calling (580) 622-7234. The event is free and open to the public.