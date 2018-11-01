Sooners RB Rodney Anderson Announces He’s Going Pro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson has played his last down as a Sooner.

Anderson announced via Twitter that he intends to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. Anderson hasn't played since week two when he suffered a season ending knee injury against UCLA.

Anderson said in his statement, "I thoroughly enjoyed these past four years in Norman and am proud to have worn the crimson and cream. The bonds I formed with my teammates, coaches and friends are special to me and being selected captain this season has truly been an honor. With my degree already in hand and after much discussion with my family, I have chosen to set my sights on the NFL and focus on preparing for the 2019 NFL draft. This was not an easy decision, but I believe I am ready for this next step."

Anderson finishes his outstanding career at Oklahoma with 200 carries, 1285 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He added five receiving touchdowns as well.