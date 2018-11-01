× Suspect shot by bail-bondsman serving warrant

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was shot while being taken into custody by a pair of bail bondsmen at an apartment complex in west Oklahoma City.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Melrose Ln.

Officers arrived and found one victim who was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigators learned some bail bondsmen were at the complex to pick up a suspect wanted for two felony warrants. While taking the wanted subject into custody, one of the bail bondsman discharged his weapon and struck the subject.

The wanted subject/shooting victim has been identified as Bobby Lee Piearcy and his felony warrants are out of Oklahoma County and are for Trafficking Meth and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

He is currently at the hospital, but will remain in custody until he can be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

As of now the incident is under investigation, and no other arrests have been made.