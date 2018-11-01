Taco Bell is giving away free tacos today, thanks to Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts

Consider it “Taco Thursday,” thanks to a guy named Mookie Betts.

Taco Bell is giving away a free Doritos Locos Tacos today from 2-6 p.m. thanks to the Boston Red Sox outfielder. The restaurant ran a promotion called “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco,” which promised a free taco should anyone steal a base in Game 1 or Game 2 of the 2018 World Series.

Today's the day — score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos courtesy of Taco Hero @mookiebetts at any Taco Bell from 2-6pm. Or, order yours online or on our app and pick it up any time throughout the day. #StealATaco https://t.co/HwcY04rBm9 pic.twitter.com/qW5Ya8QS3L — Taco Bell (@tacobell) November 1, 2018

Betts did just that in the bottom of the first in Game 1, when he stole second base.

So on Thursday, Nov. 1, each customer can get one free Doritos Locos Taco between 2 and 6 p.m. The good news is, no purchase is required. The bad news is, it’s only “while supplies last,” so it wouldn’t pay to dawdle.

Mookie Betts is now in the “Taco Hall of Fame” – the last player to score the nation free tacos was Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin in 2017.