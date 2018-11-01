× Thunder Win Third Straight Behind Career Night For Abrines

Si senior! OKC has won three straight after a 111-107 win over the Hornets thanks to a career night from Alex Abrines.

It was a competitive game throughout the first half before the Hornets built a 19 point lead. Then a timeout from Billy Donovan propelled the Thunder to a 16-2 run.

Alex Abrines started hitting three’s, jumpers, layups, you name it. Abrines drilled five three’s in all shooting 50 percent from behind the arc. He had a career high 25 points.

Abrines hit a jumper to put OKC up by 1, then Dennis Schroder hit a three to to give the Thunder a four point advantage.

Russell Westbrook continued his hot play shooting 12-24 to lead OKC with 29 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. He put an exclamation point on the game with a big slam from Dennis Schroder to put the game out of reach. Schroder added 21 points.

While Abrines was great from distance, the Thunder as whole were not. They hit just eight of 37 triples in the contest. That wasn’t the only struggle OKC had either. Steven Adams was just one of five from the field scoring just five points, but grabbing 12 rebounds.

Paul George admitted after the game he’s dealing with a nerve issue in his left foot called “Dead foot.” George struggled from the field going 4-20 and 0-10 from three. Hr finished with just 11 points. However, the Thunder were still able to reel off their third straight W.

The Thunder can’t enjoy it for long though as they square off with former head coach Scott Brooks and his struggling Wizards on Friday night. Dwight Howard will make his season debut in the contest.