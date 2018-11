× Two injured after being shot through window in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were injured in an overnight shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a reported shooting near S.E. 52nd and Sunnylane.

Police say the two victims were shot when someone walked up to their window and opened fire.

Both of the victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.

So far, no arrests have been made.