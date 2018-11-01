× Two people in custody following Norman chase

NORMAN, Okla. – Two people are in custody following a chase through Norman.

Police say they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle near Main St. around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. However, the driver refused to stop.

The alleged suspects clipped a car before crashing near 12th and Constitution.

There were two victims in the clipped car, and one had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Ultimately, two people were taken into custody at the scene.