Victim’s home burglarized 4 times in 5 months

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro mom said her home was broken into four times, and each time so far no arrests were made. The last two times, she got the suspects on video.

From May to October, Giget Freeman said different people burglarized her home.

One break-in was on October 11 and the other just four days later. The most recent two were caught on video.

"It is extremely frustrating, especially since I have a child at home and a child that visits on occasion," Freeman said.

Surveillance video shows two suspects pulling up in a burgundy Trailblazer at her home on Northeast 78th and Coltrane. One suspect was wearing a white hoodie, the other a green hoodie.

A police report said Freeman's door was kicked in.

“All four times, I had items stolen. The first time, it was a lawn mower, so I just thought it was bad luck and items each time, mainly tools, lawn equipment. The fourth time was TVs and jewelry,” she said.

Freeman said, in each break-in, the thieves took whatever they could get their hands on.

Freeman now said enough is enough. She decided to up the security around her home.

“I decided to add more security, more cameras and kind of reinforce the doors a little better,” she said.

Besides her property being taken, Freeman said a piece of her mind was robbed as well.

“It's very angry to feel like you can't even be in your own home because, every time I feel a noise now, I'm like jumpy,” she said.

Now, Freeman just wants those who are responsible in jail.

“I want them caught because I don't want it to happen to anybody else,” she said.