× 4 the Weekend: Sanctuary Asia and Pumpkin Harvest Craft Festival

The new Sanctuary Asia Habitat has officially opened. These new animal habitats with panoramic views and vistas are the result of an incentive put in motion years ago. Visitors can now see new homes for some of the zoo`s favorite animals. Sanctuary Asia takes in the elephant pavilion built in 2010, now with over 14 acres for the zoo`s Asian elephants, Indian rhino, komodo dragons and the sleepy red pandas.

St. Elijah’s Mediterranean food festival is going on tonight and tomorrow at their sanctuary location on N May.

They will offer the ever popular a la carte menu in both dine-in and carryout.

Middle Eastern foods like hummus and cabbage rolls are their specialty.

The Pumpkin Harvest Craft Festival is going on in Yukon at the Dale Robertson Center on Lakeshore Drive.

It’s free, and features over 45 different booths from across the state selling crafts and christmas ornaments.

Grab an Indian taco, and shop the bake sale as well.