4 Your Garden: gardening gift guide

Posted 4:30 pm, November 2, 2018, by , Updated at 05:31PM, November 2, 2018

It’s never too early to shop for Christmas, especially if you have a gardener on your list.

Linda Vater showed News 4 some of her favorite gardening products of the year.

  • Copper planter from Gardener’s Supply
  • Waxed amaryllis bulb
  • Gardenalia by Sally Coulthard
  • Solar fairy light mason jar
  • Forager’s Cocktails by Amy Zavatto
  • Myrtle topiary and Joyce Chen clippers
  • Cut flower caddy

To find where to purchase these gifts go to Linda’s Instagram or her blog.