Ardmore police searching for man accused in chase, possible armed robbery

ARDMORE, Okla. – Authorities in Ardmore are searching for a man accused of leading officers on a wild chase.

Kenneth Smith tells KXII that he was working on a home on Wednesday afternoon when he heard the shriek of sirens nearby.

“They came around and cornered these people with officers on all sides, jumped on them, threw them down on the ground and handcuffed them and I was just up there going, ‘Whoa!” said Kenneth Smith.

Ardmore police say they began following a car that was driving recklessly without a license plate.

“We believe the car was stolen in Dallas,” said Sgt. Brice Woolly. “We were advised by the Dallas authorities down there that it was taken in an armed robbery.”

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit through several busy intersections. After hitting a few curbs, the vehicle ended up in a neighbor’s yard.

Authorities arrested three people at the scene, but say the driver, 23-year-old Renay Moreno, was able to escape.

Moreno, who also goes by the name Jaime R. Vela, may be armed.

If you see him, call police.