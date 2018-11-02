× Ballot breakdown: State races Oklahomans will see on Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY – Voters across the state will be heading to the polls next week to voice their opinions on several key state races.

On Nov. 6, voters will determine who will win those state races.

Governor:

Drew Edmondson – Democrat

Chris Powell- Libertarian

Kevin Stitt- Republican

Click here for a breakdown of the gubernatorial candidates.

Lieutenant Governor:

Ivan Holmes – Independent

Matt Pinnell- Republican

Anastasia Pittman – Democrat

State Auditor and Inspector:

Cindy Byrd – Republican

John Yeutter- Libertarian

Attorney General:

Mike Hunter- Republican

Mark Myles – Democrat

State Treasurer:

Charles de Coune – Independent

Randy McDaniel – Republican

Superintendent of Public Instruction:

John Cox – Democrat

Joy Hofmeister- Republican

Larry Huff- Independent

Commissioner of Labor:

Brandt Dismukes- Independent

Fred Dorrell – Democrat

Leslie Osborn – Republican

Insurance Commissioner:

Kimberly Fobbs- Democrat

Glen Mulready – Republican

Corporation Commissioner:

Bob Anthony- Republican

Ashley McCray – Democrat

Jackie Short – Independent.

There are also five state questions that voters will have to either approve or deny.

State Question 793 would allow eye care facilities inside large retail stores, like Walmart and Target.

State Question 794, also known as Marsy’s Law, is a measure that guarantees certain rights for crime victims.

State Question 798 would allow candidates for governor and lieutenant governor to run on a joint ticket, much like candidates for U.S. president and vice president.

State Question 800 would create the “Oklahoma Vision Fund” as a way to prevent the boom and bust effect of the oil industry on state agencies.

State Question 801 would give local school boards the option to use existing property tax revenue for use in the classroom, such as teacher pay and textbooks, without raising taxes.

Click here for an extensive breakdown of the state questions.

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6 and will not close until 7 p.m.