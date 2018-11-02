Ballot breakdown: State races Oklahomans will see on Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY – Voters across the state will be heading to the polls next week to voice their opinions on several key state races.
On Nov. 6, voters will determine who will win those state races.
Governor:
- Drew Edmondson – Democrat
- Chris Powell- Libertarian
- Kevin Stitt- Republican
Click here for a breakdown of the gubernatorial candidates.
Lieutenant Governor:
- Ivan Holmes – Independent
- Matt Pinnell- Republican
- Anastasia Pittman – Democrat
State Auditor and Inspector:
- Cindy Byrd – Republican
- John Yeutter- Libertarian
Attorney General:
- Mike Hunter- Republican
- Mark Myles – Democrat
State Treasurer:
- Charles de Coune – Independent
- Randy McDaniel – Republican
Superintendent of Public Instruction:
- John Cox – Democrat
- Joy Hofmeister- Republican
- Larry Huff- Independent
Commissioner of Labor:
- Brandt Dismukes- Independent
- Fred Dorrell – Democrat
- Leslie Osborn – Republican
Insurance Commissioner:
- Kimberly Fobbs- Democrat
- Glen Mulready – Republican
Corporation Commissioner:
- Bob Anthony- Republican
- Ashley McCray – Democrat
- Jackie Short – Independent.
There are also five state questions that voters will have to either approve or deny.
State Question 793 would allow eye care facilities inside large retail stores, like Walmart and Target.
State Question 794, also known as Marsy’s Law, is a measure that guarantees certain rights for crime victims.
State Question 798 would allow candidates for governor and lieutenant governor to run on a joint ticket, much like candidates for U.S. president and vice president.
State Question 800 would create the “Oklahoma Vision Fund” as a way to prevent the boom and bust effect of the oil industry on state agencies.
State Question 801 would give local school boards the option to use existing property tax revenue for use in the classroom, such as teacher pay and textbooks, without raising taxes.
Click here for an extensive breakdown of the state questions.
Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6 and will not close until 7 p.m.