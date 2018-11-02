Company donates 300 pairs of new shoes to Oklahoma City elementary students

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds of students in the Oklahoma City Public School District were given a different type of treat this week.

MetroShoe Warehouse representatives visited Shindler Elementary School on Friday to donate more than 300 pairs of new shoes to students.

The initiative is part of the ‘MetroShoe Project,’ which will provide almost 2,500 shoes to students at six elementary schools in Oklahoma City.

“A brand new pair of shoes shows our students that the community truly cares and supports their success,” said OKCPS Superintendent, Dr. Sean McDaniel. “This is the sixth year that MetroShoe Warehouse has partnered with OKCPS and we are truly grateful of their continued investment in our students.”

“We are so thankful for MetroShoe’s generous donation to our students,” said Armando Ayala, Principal at Shidler Elementary. “Each year, our students look forward to this event and the smile on their faces show how happy they feel to receive a brand new pair of shoes. This donation is a great help to our families, because a new pair of shoes can be a significant expense for some of them.”