Court rejects Oklahoma man’s appeal of murder conviction, life sentence

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the conviction and sentence of a Yukon man.

Around 6 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2015, police were called to reports of a shooting at the Southridge Manor Apartments, located in the 1120 block of S.W. 60th.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men critically wounded. They were both transported to a local hospital, where Michael Guzik was pronounced dead.

The surviving victim told police that Nicholas Moody was responsible for the shooting.

Police say Moody became angry while he was inside the apartment and started shooting at the victims.

Witnesses told officers that Moody was a drug dealer and allegedly supplied one of the victims with marijuana and methamphetamine.

Moody was ultimately convicted of first-degree murder in Guzik’s death, and shooting with intent to kill. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Moody’s conviction and sentence.

The court rejected claims by Moody of insufficient evidence, improper removal of African-Americans as potential jurors and improper jury instructions.