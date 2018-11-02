Edmond fire crews responding to apartment fire
EDMOND, Okla. – Fire crews responded to a fire at the Windrush Apartments near the 200 block of W 15th around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters discovered one unit contained the fire with smoke damage to three other units.
There is no indication yet on how the fire started.
A number of residents will be displaced tonight, but exact number is unknown at this time.
No one was injured in the incident.
One dog found inside a unit, but its condition is unknown.
Cause of the fire is under investigation.