The regular season in high school football came to an end Friday night with Week 10 of the Friday Night Heroes.

Many of the games had playoff implications of some sort.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Carl Albert 20, McGuinness 14

Heritage Hall 40, Mannford 13

Stillwater 35, Del City 21

Norman 31, Edmond Santa Fe 20