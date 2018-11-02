× I-44 off-ramp to I-35 closed, I-35 narrowed into rush hour due to hole in bridge

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are shutting down the I-44 off-ramp to I-35 and narrowing I-35 in order to repair a hole in the bridge.

The eastbound I-44 off-ramp to southbound I-35 is closed and the right lane of southbound I-35 is closed between NE 63rd St. and NE 50th due to an 1 ft x 2 ft hole in the bridge.

Crews estimate the closure lasting through rush hour and into the evening.

Drivers should locate an alternate route such as Lincoln Blvd. or I-235 and avoid the area.

News 4 will update you when lanes reopen.