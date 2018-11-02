× New insurance verification system in effect on Oklahoma roadways

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new system designed to catch Oklahomans driving without insurance is now in effect.

By using cameras in high traffic areas, the state hopes to crack down on the number of uninsured drivers.

Officials say the license plate readers are almost 100 percent accurate.

If the cameras catch an uninsured driver, a notice will be sent to them in the mail.

They will then have to pay the fine and show they have proof of insurance.

“You’re going to pay $174 along with providing a new copy of your insurance, signing an agreement for two years to abide by the law. You’re not going to have to go to court. You’re not going to have to pay a lot more money. This is such a better program for you,” said Deputy Insurance Commissioner Buddy Combs.

State officials say the new cameras do not recognize tribal or out-of-state tags.