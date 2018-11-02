Newly-opened lanes on I-235 excite drivers, but ODOT says you should savor the moment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's an exciting time for a lot of drivers in the Oklahoma City metro as lanes open in a busy spot for the first time in almost two years.

The area is I-235 between Northwest 36th Street and I-44, a stretch where 100,000 motorists drive each day.

Construction to widen the roadway, work on ramps, roads and bridges hampered traffic there - particularly in the rush hours.

Crews worked quickly and finished this phase about a year early!

However, an Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokesperson said to savor the moment as, come next spring, another phase of the project will start. It will be just north of where the previous project left off - between Northwest 50th and 63rd streets.

"People would probably consider it the most significant part of the project because that's what we see as we drive I-44 & I-235," said ODOT Spokesperson Terri Angier.

The phase of the project is also expected to cost about $80,000,000. It's one of three phases left on the schedule, with a total combined cost of $273 million.

The final construction phase is scheduled for 2020.