Oklahoma high school football star identified as victim in triple shooting

BEGGS, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is still reeling following an attack of an 18-year-old boy and his two sisters.

On Thursday morning, investigators were called to a home in Beggs following a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds. They also discovered the body of 18-year-old Kayson Toliver.

Toliver was a senior and a star running back at Beggs High School.

Toliver’s two sisters, a junior and a freshman at the school, were also wounded in the shooting.

“In a small community, everyone knows the kids,” Beggs superintendent Bryan Terry told KJRH.

Authorities say Toliver’s mother, Amy Hall, is accused in the shooting.

Hall has been arrested on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.