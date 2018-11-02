Oklahoma mayor accused of burglary shares his side of the story

ACHILLE, Okla. – An Oklahoma mayor who was recently arrested for a burglary is telling his side of the story.

Authorities in Calera say it all started when a homeowner awoke to find two men inside his home. Immediately, the homeowner says he grabbed a shotgun and held the men at gunpoint until police arrived at the scene.

Police arrested 41-year-old David Northcutt and 19-year-old Joshua Doughty at the scene.

Northcutt, the current mayor of the town of Achille, was arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

However, Northcutt says his arrest is a big misunderstanding.

“We had no intention of burglarizing, no intention of stealing,” Northcutt told KXII.

Northcutt said he and Doughty were headed to his cousin’s house when they got his Jeep stuck in a mud patch. He said they knocked on a door of a house he thought was his cousin’s neighbor.

“Someone did aid us and we went through the front door, and we were given blankets and we were planning on sleeping until daylight,” he said.

Less than two hours later, he said he awoke.

“I found myself at the end of a shotgun and being chased off that property,” he said.

Northcutt admits that he has been struggling with a drug addiction for the past seven months. He says his immediate concern is going to rehab and fighting the charges against him.

“I am sincerely regretful that my actions and decisions have led me to this point,” he said.