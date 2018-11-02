Oklahoma teacher nominated as ‘Top 10 CNN Hero’

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma English teacher has been nominated as a Top 10 CNN Hero.

Ellen Stackable used her talents as a teacher and writer to start a creative writing program for incarcerated women in Oklahoma’s prisons and jails.

Our state incarcerates more women than anywhere else in the country.

Stackable says many of the women behind bars have been victims of some kind of abuse. Her hope is to help them overcome trauma and pain and to find their voice.

Since 2014, Stackable has empowered over 1,500 women.