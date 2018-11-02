× Oklahoma woman arrested after being accused of child stealing

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman is behind bars after two missing children turned up overnight.

On Thursday evening, Oklahoma City police began searching for an 11-year-old and a 10-month-old child who were reported missing.

Investigators say they were not able to issue an Amber Alert because they were believed to be with Carey Johnson. At this point, it is not clear how Johnson is connected to the children.

Fortunately, the children were located overnight and are said to be safe.

Officials say Carey Johnson was booked into jail just before 5 a.m. on Friday morning.

She is facing charges of child stealing, driving without a license and a seatbelt violation.