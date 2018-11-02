× OSBI agent arrested for alleged domestic abuse

OKLAHOMA CITY – OSBI agents arrested Martin P. Solorzano, 49, for domestic abuse Thursday.

Solorzano has been a Special Agent with the OSBI since 2007, and is assigned to the OSBI’s South Central Region.

OSBI officials say the allegation of domestic abuse was reported to them on November 1, 2018.

The alleged abuse reportedly happened on October 31, 2018 at his Edmond home, where Solorzano allegedly struck his wife during an argument.

Director Ricky Adams suspended Solorzano from duty and ordered a criminal and administrative investigation.

“Abuse of any type is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Director Adams.

Solorzano will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.