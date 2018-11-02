Researchers: Oklahoma holiday shoppers are likely waiting until December

OKLAHOMA CITY – The holidays are just around the corner, but researchers say many Oklahomans won’t be hitting the stores until it is closer to Christmas.

Researchers at BlackFriday.com say most shoppers across the country will start buying gifts in early November.

However, they say Oklahoma shoppers will be waiting until the last minute. In its survey, it found that 36% of Oklahoma shoppers won’t start shopping for Christmas until early December, while 21% say they are staying away from traditional gifts . Also, 6% won’t get out to a store until Christmas Eve.

Experts say that if you want to get some deals before the holidays, there are several options.

Home Depot and Amazon are already posting some of their Black Friday deals now so you don’t have to wait. Other stores are just advertising their Black Friday sales.

Researchers say shoppers should use apps that compare prices and can alert you when an item you want goes on sale. Also, they say buying early can help ensure that you get exactly what you want.